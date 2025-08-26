President Sheikh Mohamed meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. Reuters
News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Egypt’s El Sisi

UAE leader meets Egyptian President in New Alamein City

The National

August 26, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Egypt on Monday for talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Sheikh Mohamed was received by Mr El Sisi at Alamein International Airport, state news agency Wam reported, with the two men exchanging pleasantries.

The leaders meet regularly in the Emirates and Egypt in support of a decades-long friendship between the countries.

Sheikh Mohamed made a working visit to Egypt in October, and the two met in Abu Dhabi in June to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza during high-level talks.

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Updated: August 26, 2025, 3:45 AM`
UAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedEgyptAbdel Fattah El Sisi