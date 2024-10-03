President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Egypt on working visit

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Egypt on Thursday to begin a working visit to the country.

He was greeted on arrival at Cairo International Airport by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, state news agency Wam reported.

Me El Sisi underlined the significance of the trip in bolstering long-standing ties between the friendly nations and opening up new areas of collaboration.

The two men meet regularly in the Emirates and Egypt in support of a decades-long friendship between the countries.

In August, Sheikh Mohamed met Mr El Sisi in New Alamein City as part of a private visit. The leaders toured New Alamein City, where they were briefed on the prominent landmarks and development projects featuring in the coastal resort.

In March, Sheikh Mohamed visited Egypt for talks with Mr El Sisi aimed at furthering partnerships within the strategic partnership that unites the two countries in the economic, development and political fields.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation in Egypt includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr Suktan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.

