UAE's climate envoy holds talks with Egypt's foreign minister over Cop27

The UAE's climate change envoy talked of common goals with Egypt's foreign minister as the Middle East neighbours prepare to host a major global environment summit over the next two years.

The UN Climate Change Conference 2022 — known as Cop27 — will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in November, with the UAE staging the event in 2023.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, said he enjoyed encouraging talks with Sameh Shoukry, who will also act as president-designate for Cop27.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Sameh Shoukry, Foreign Minister of Egypt and Cop27 President-designate at Cop27," Dr Al Jaber wrote on Twitter.

"We had a positive discussion on common priorities and cooperation towards a successful Cop27 in Sharm El Sheikh."

The two countries were selected to carry the baton for the global fight to safeguard the planet following Cop26 in Glasgow in November.

Dr Al Jaber said at the time that the UAE's hosting of the event in 2023 was a significant moment.

“The UAE views this trust as a grand responsibility, particularly as the Cop in 2023 will be a juncture and a very important landmark after the Paris Agreement, as it will witness the first stocktake of national contributions,” said Dr Al Jaber.

“As well as pushing forward climate action, we will continue working to build on the achievements made in the previous meetings and conferences, guided by our great leadership that focuses on building bridges and making partnerships, as well as adopting a comprehensive and positive approach.”

