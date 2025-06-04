President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, at the Presidential Airport. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed and Egypt's El Sisi call for Gaza ceasefire in Abu Dhabi talks

Egyptian leader welcomed at UAE's Presidential Airport

The National

June 04, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday issued a renewed call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders said it was crucial for the international community to intensify efforts to bring about a "just and comprehensive peace" based on a two-state solution during discussions at Qasr Al Shati in the capital.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi also explored ways to strengthen long-standing ties between their nations and exchanged holiday greetings ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed hosted a luncheon in honour of the Egyptian President.

The two men earlier met at the Presidential Airport, where Mr El Sisi arrived on a “fraternal visit”.

Mr El Sisi's visit also follows talks in Cairo in March that focused on developmental, economic and investment opportunities, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders meet regularly in the Emirates and Egypt in support of a decades-long friendship between the countries. Sheikh Mohamed made a working visit to Egypt in October.

Also present on Wednesday were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Adviser to the President; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Office of the President for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and a number of senior officials.

Updated: June 04, 2025, 12:52 PM`
UAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedEgypt
