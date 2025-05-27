President Sheikh Mohamed meets Lebanese Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday set out the UAE's support for Lebanon during talks with the country's Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates would back all efforts that "contribute to the country’s stability, development and prosperity", the state news agency Wam reported. He highlighted the UAE's commitment to Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two leaders met at Qasr Al Bahr in the capital as part of Mr Salam's working visit to the UAE, in which he took part in the Arab Media Summit in Dubai. The UAE has sought to bolster bilateral ties with Lebanon in recent months as it emerges from years of political turmoil.

The UAE in January announced that its embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut had officially resumed diplomatic activities, marking a significant step forward in the restoration of robust relations. In April, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun held talks with Sheikh Mohamed in what was the first formal visit by a Lebanese head of state to the Emirates for over a decade.

A long-standing ban on UAE citizens travelling to Lebanon was lifted on May 7, highlighting the success of the visit. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Salam reviewed issues of regional and international security and the importance of promoting peace and security in the region.

Mr Salam thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his continued support of the Lebanese people and stressed his country's desire to strengthen links with the UAE across various fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and several officials.

Vision for the future

Mr Salam, who was president of the International Court of Justice in The Hague until earlier this year, delivered a speech at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. He said Lebanon is rising from the rubble of its political, economic and social upheaval, but needs $14 billion to rebuild after the war between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

“Lebanon, worn down by conflicts, foreign tutelage and internal fragmentation, has decided to reclaim its voice and its state,” he told the audience. “Our path forward is one of reform and sovereignty, where the exclusive authority over arms rests with the state alone."

