Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addresses the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addresses the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addresses the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addresses the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

Lebanon cannot remain a 'proxy battlefield', PM says, as country grapples with $14bn reconstruction bill

Nawaf Salam says nation must be unified and no longer undermined by militias

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

May 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Lebanon's Prime Minister on Tuesday said his government is committed to placing rogue weapons under state control and reclaiming its sovereignty, as he called for help to get his country back on its feet.

Nawaf Salam said Lebanon is rising from the rubble of its political, economic and social turmoil, but needs $14 billion to rebuild after the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The small Eastern Mediterranean nation is grappling with a deep-rooted economic crisis that began in 2019 and was exacerbated by the year-long war.

Hezbollah, long described as a “state within a state”, has been severely weakened after Israel killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah, eliminated key commanders, decimated its infrastructure and infiltrated its security apparatus.

Mr Salam, who was president of the International Court of Justice in The Hague until earlier this year, delivered a speech at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

“Lebanon, worn down by conflicts, foreign tutelage and internal fragmentation, has decided to reclaim its voice and its state,” he told the audience. “Our path forward is one of reform and sovereignty, where the exclusive authority over arms rests with the state alone.

“This means breaking free from the duality of weapons, which for years created a duality of decision-making and undermined the building of a unified national state.”

New government's vision

Mr Salam outlined the government’s comprehensive vision rooted in the rule of law and institutions.

“Lebanon should not be a proxy battlefield, but rather a state capable of making independent decisions in times of peace and war,” he said.

Despite expressing hope for regional collaboration, the Prime Minister also pointed out continuing challenges to Lebanon's sovereignty.

The appointment of Mr Salam and the election of Joseph Aoun as President have raised hopes among many Lebanese, as both men are seen as a departure from the traditional ruling class that has been blamed for decades of corruption and mismanagement.

President Aoun has repeatedly stated that the decision to centralise all arms under state authority has been made, but emphasised that this can only be achieved through dialogue, not force.

Ghassan Salame, Lebanon's Culture Minister speaks during day two of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Ghassan Salame, Lebanon's Culture Minister speaks during day two of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“Lebanon is committed to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and to maintain its adherence to a cessation of hostilities. However, we still face occupation and Israeli violations, including daily breaches into Lebanese territory,” he said.

Israel continues to launch near-daily strikes in Lebanon and maintains a military presence along the southern border, despite a ceasefire agreement reached in November

Mr Salam's speech came amid political and economic reforms, as Lebanon attempts to restore stability and credibility on the domestic and international stages.

“Lebanon, deeply rooted in its Arab identity and affiliation [is] open to the world, and capable of acting as a bridge between East and West,” he said.

Billions needed for reconstruction

During a session at the same event, Dr Ghassan Salame, Lebanon's Minister of Culture, said the south, shattered by Israeli bombs, needs up to $14 billion for reconstruction.

“We are serious in our reform plan for the economic and banking sector after the major collapse. Rebuilding south Lebanon needs between $12 billion to $14 billion,” Dr Salame said.

He said the government must extend its control on all territories, including the south, where Hezbollah controlled policing and government functions for years.

“For the first time, we have around 7,300 military personnel in areas they have never been before for 50 years. We want to increase the number to 10,000 personnel,” he said.

“We are serious in our plan, but there are many obstacles such as Israel – still in five occupied points, despite a ceasefire.”

He said they will issue regulations for the reform of the economic and banking sectors, as well as working on security to revive the tourism sector – which he said remains the best source of potential income for Lebanon.

On Syria, also struggling to rebuild after 13 years of civil war, Dr Salame said the recent lifting of US sanctions must have come with conditions.

“Syria is still in the early stages of transformation. There is major change in the nature of Syria authority and its regional allies,” Dr Salame said. “Is there a cost for Syria’s embrace by the West? I think the West doesn’t offer anything for free. The bill may be to push for an understanding with Israel.”

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced earlier this month that he would lift the sanctions at the behest of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a major US policy shift. Last week, the US Treasury Department announced a general licence for Syria, providing immediate sanctions relief.

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Dust and sand storms compared

Sand storm

  • Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains
  • Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand
  • Duration: Short-lived, typically localised
  • Travel distance: Limited 
  • Source: Open desert areas with strong winds

Dust storm

  • Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles
  • Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense
  • Duration: Can linger for days
  • Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres
  • Source: Can be carried from distant regions
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Plastic tipping points
The biog

Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah

Date of birth: 15 November, 1951

Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set”

Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

More on animal trafficking
The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte

Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000

Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Eight-speed automatic

Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm

Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm

Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

Grand Slam Los Angeles results

Men:
56kg – Jorge Nakamura
62kg – Joao Gabriel de Sousa
69kg – Gianni Grippo
77kg – Caio Soares
85kg – Manuel Ribamar
94kg – Gustavo Batista
110kg – Erberth Santos

Women:
49kg – Mayssa Bastos
55kg – Nathalie Ribeiro
62kg – Gabrielle McComb
70kg – Thamara Silva
90kg – Gabrieli Pessanha

While you're here
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
UAE v Zimbabwe A

Results
Match 1 – UAE won by 4 wickets
Match 2 – UAE won by 5 wickets
Match 3 – UAE won by 25 runs
Match 4 – UAE won by 77 runs

Fixture
Match 5, Saturday, 9.30am start, ICC Academy, Dubai

MATCH INFO

Champions League quarter-final, first leg

Manchester United v Barcelona, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)

Match on BeIN Sports

Updated: May 27, 2025, 2:47 PM`
UAEDubaiLebanon

Lebanon cannot remain a 'proxy battlefield', PM says

As the UAE swelters, what is causing record high temperatures?

President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Paraguay in Abu Dhabi

Sheikha Fatima donates Dh172m to Life Endowment campaign

UAE breaks May heat record again

Cartoon for May 27, 2025

Eid Al Adha 2025 expected on June 6 with calls for moon sighting today

Galaxy launches Dubai chocolate with pistachio kunafa flavour

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40