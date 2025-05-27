Lebanon cannot remain a 'proxy battlefield', PM says, as country grapples with $14bn reconstruction bill

Lebanon's Prime Minister on Tuesday said his government is committed to placing rogue weapons under state control and reclaiming its sovereignty, as he called for help to get his country back on its feet.

Nawaf Salam said Lebanon is rising from the rubble of its political, economic and social turmoil, but needs $14 billion to rebuild after the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The small Eastern Mediterranean nation is grappling with a deep-rooted economic crisis that began in 2019 and was exacerbated by the year-long war.

Hezbollah, long described as a “state within a state”, has been severely weakened after Israel killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah, eliminated key commanders, decimated its infrastructure and infiltrated its security apparatus.

Mr Salam, who was president of the International Court of Justice in The Hague until earlier this year, delivered a speech at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

“Lebanon, worn down by conflicts, foreign tutelage and internal fragmentation, has decided to reclaim its voice and its state,” he told the audience. “Our path forward is one of reform and sovereignty, where the exclusive authority over arms rests with the state alone.

“This means breaking free from the duality of weapons, which for years created a duality of decision-making and undermined the building of a unified national state.”

New government's vision

Mr Salam outlined the government’s comprehensive vision rooted in the rule of law and institutions.

“Lebanon should not be a proxy battlefield, but rather a state capable of making independent decisions in times of peace and war,” he said.

Despite expressing hope for regional collaboration, the Prime Minister also pointed out continuing challenges to Lebanon's sovereignty.

The appointment of Mr Salam and the election of Joseph Aoun as President have raised hopes among many Lebanese, as both men are seen as a departure from the traditional ruling class that has been blamed for decades of corruption and mismanagement.

President Aoun has repeatedly stated that the decision to centralise all arms under state authority has been made, but emphasised that this can only be achieved through dialogue, not force.

Ghassan Salame, Lebanon's Culture Minister speaks during day two of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“Lebanon is committed to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and to maintain its adherence to a cessation of hostilities. However, we still face occupation and Israeli violations, including daily breaches into Lebanese territory,” he said.

Israel continues to launch near-daily strikes in Lebanon and maintains a military presence along the southern border, despite a ceasefire agreement reached in November

Mr Salam's speech came amid political and economic reforms, as Lebanon attempts to restore stability and credibility on the domestic and international stages.

“Lebanon, deeply rooted in its Arab identity and affiliation [is] open to the world, and capable of acting as a bridge between East and West,” he said.

Billions needed for reconstruction

During a session at the same event, Dr Ghassan Salame, Lebanon's Minister of Culture, said the south, shattered by Israeli bombs, needs up to $14 billion for reconstruction.

“We are serious in our reform plan for the economic and banking sector after the major collapse. Rebuilding south Lebanon needs between $12 billion to $14 billion,” Dr Salame said.

He said the government must extend its control on all territories, including the south, where Hezbollah controlled policing and government functions for years.

“For the first time, we have around 7,300 military personnel in areas they have never been before for 50 years. We want to increase the number to 10,000 personnel,” he said.

“We are serious in our plan, but there are many obstacles such as Israel – still in five occupied points, despite a ceasefire.”

He said they will issue regulations for the reform of the economic and banking sectors, as well as working on security to revive the tourism sector – which he said remains the best source of potential income for Lebanon.

On Syria, also struggling to rebuild after 13 years of civil war, Dr Salame said the recent lifting of US sanctions must have come with conditions.

“Syria is still in the early stages of transformation. There is major change in the nature of Syria authority and its regional allies,” Dr Salame said. “Is there a cost for Syria’s embrace by the West? I think the West doesn’t offer anything for free. The bill may be to push for an understanding with Israel.”

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced earlier this month that he would lift the sanctions at the behest of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a major US policy shift. Last week, the US Treasury Department announced a general licence for Syria, providing immediate sanctions relief.

