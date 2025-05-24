US introduces sanctions relief for Syria after Trump pledge

The US Treasury Department announced on Friday a general licence for Syria, providing immediate sanctions relief following President Donald Trump's pledge earlier this month to roll back the measures and support the country’s reconstruction after a devastating civil war.

The licence, known as GL25, “authorises transactions prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations, effectively lifting sanctions on Syria,” said the Treasury in a statement.

“As President Trump promised, the Treasury Department and the State Department are implementing authorisations to encourage new investment into Syria,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“Syria must also continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace, and today’s actions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous, and stable future.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also issued a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act to ensure that sanctions do not obstruct investment, and to enable the provision of electricity, energy, water and sanitation and enable humanitarian efforts, he said.

"Today’s actions represent the first step in delivering on the President’s vision of a new relationship between Syria and the United States," said Mr Rubio, adding that Mr Trump had made clear his expectation that sanctions relief would be followed by action by the Syrian government.

Mr Trump unexpectedly announced last week that he would lift the sanctions at the behest of Saudi Arabia's crown prince, a major US policy shift he made before meeting briefly with Syria’s interim President Ahmad Al Shara in Riyadh.

The White House said after Mr Trump met Mr Al Shara that the President asked Syria to adhere to several conditions in exchange for sanctions relief, including telling all foreign militants to leave Syria, deporting what he called Palestinian terrorists and helping the US prevent the resurgence of ISIS.

"President Trump is providing the Syrian government with the chance to promote peace and stability, both within Syria and in Syria’s relations with its neighbors," said Mr Rubio.

The waivers do not allow for transactions that benefit Russia, Iran or North Korea and are intended to help rebuild Syria’s economy, financial sector and infrastructure, in line with US foreign policy interests, according to the Treasury Department.

Syria welcomed the sanctions waiver early on Saturday, which the Foreign Ministry called a "positive step in the right direction to alleviate the country's humanitarian and economic suffering".

Syria is keen on co-operating with other countries "on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs. It believes that dialogue and diplomacy are the best path to building balanced relations," the ministry said.

Most of the US sanctions against Syria were imposed on the government of Bashar Al Assad, at the time president, and his allies in 2011 after civil war erupted there. Mr Al Shara led militias that overthrew Mr Al Assad in December.

The general licence names Mr Al Shara, formerly sanctioned under the name Abu Muhammad Al Jawlani, among the people and entities with whom transactions are now authorised. It also lists Syrian Arab Airlines, the Central Bank of Syria and several banks, state oil and gas companies and the Four Seasons Damascus hotel.

With additional reporting from Reuters

