Sanctions are easing but can Syria hold together?

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

May 23, 2025

Last week’s announcement by President Donald Trump on lifting US sanctions on Syria seemed to have a refreshing effect for a country that has been reeling from political divisions and economic turmoil.

This week, the European Union followed, lifting all economic restrictions in a major diplomatic shift aimed at supporting Syria’s reconstruction and peace.

The news has been accompanied by more breakthroughs: the World Bank cleared Syria’s $15.5 million debt, paid off by Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

On the ground, the interim government led by President Ahmad Al Shara, a former Hayat Tahrir Al Sham leader, is toiling to unify rebel factions, “eradicate” remnants of ISIS and bring the country under one flag.

The challenges are far from over. Sectarian violence continues to plague minority communities, some Kurdish groups are demanding autonomy and Israeli air strikes persist along the southern border. Mr Al Shara, once designated a terrorist by the West, is now lobbying for international legitimacy.

So what does the lifting of sanctions really mean? And can Syria be unified?

In this week’s Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at the significance of the US and European decisions and the challenges faced by the Syrian leader in his efforts to unite the country.

Updated: May 23, 2025, 3:34 AM

