Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he has no interest in being re-elected as president.

“We want the new constitution not for ourselves but for our country. I have no interest in being re-elected or becoming a candidate again," Mr Erdogan told journalists on the plane after his visit to Hungary.

-This is a developing story ...

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars