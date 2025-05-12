PKK agrees to disband as part of peace process with Turkey

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been in armed conflict with the Turkish state for more than four decades, announced it was agreeing to disband and dissolve as part of a peace process with Ankara.

“The PKK’s 12th Congress decided to dissolve the PKK’s organisational structure and end the armed struggle, with the practical process to be managed and carried out by Leader Apo [Abdullah Ocalan], and ended the work carried out under the PKK name,” Firat news agency, affiliated with the group, said on Monday.

The armed group, classified as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, on Friday said it had held a congress to heed the call of its jailed leader to lay down arms, disband and enter a peace initiative with the Turkish state.

Ocalan’s call in February came after a months-long process initiated by an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the ultranationalist politician Devlet Bahceli, for greater freedoms for Abdullah Ocalan in exchange for the PKK’s dissolution.

The PKK said it believes Kurdish political parties will fulfill their responsibilities in developing Kurdish democracy and ensure the formation of a Kurdish democratic nation, adding that its mission had been completed.

Kurdish officials, particularly in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, have framed the talks with Turkey as aimed at peace and dialogue but Turkish politicians have continued their hardline stance on the armed group. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday said disarmament alone was not sufficient, while Mr Erdogan has continued to publicly call for the group's eradication.

Ocalan is serving a life sentence on the island of Imrali in the Sea of Marmara, south of Istanbul, where he has been imprisoned since he was captured in Kenya in February 1999. It remains unclear whether Ocalan will be released from prison in exchange for ordering the PKK to lay down its arms.

The PKK was founded by Ocalan in 1978 and has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state for four decades, with about 40,000 killed on both sides. In recent years, the group's activity has been limited to the mountainous areas of the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

The group has previously said it will not heed any calls to disarm unless Ocalan is released from jail and a meeting can take place in person, but it is unclear if the process of disarming was under way after Friday's congress.

The pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party, also known as DEM Party, which played a crucial role in mediating between the PKK and Ankara, welcomed the congress.

