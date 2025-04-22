Dem Party politicians read a message from PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in February, in which he called on the Kurdish group he founded to disarm and dissolve
Dem Party politicians read a message from PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in February, in which he called on the Kurdish group he founded to disarm and dissolve

News

MENA

Impossible to know when PKK will disarm, senior Kurdish politician says

Meeting with Turkey's Justice Minister planned as moves towards dissolution of Kurdish insurgent group continue

Lizzie Porter
Lizzie Porter
Istanbul

April 22, 2025