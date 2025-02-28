Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan poses with a delegates from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) at the Imrali island prison. AFP
Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan poses with a delegates from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) at the Imrali island prison. AFP

News

MENA

Why Abdullah Ocalan’s call to disarm the PKK will have ramifications across the region

Leader appears tired of long-standing struggle, but big question is whether militant group’s members in Syria, Iraq and Turkey will heed his call

Lizzie Porter
Istanbul

February 28, 2025