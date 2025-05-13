Murat Karayılan, the head of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, announces its dissolution during the 12th congress at an undisclosed location in northern Iraq. AFP
‘Laying down arms is last stage’: PKK sets conditions for peace deal with Turkey

Party representative in Iraq says release of prisoners and more comfortable detention for leader Ocalan come first

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

May 12, 2025