US President Donald Trump, left, welcomes Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House in 2017. Reuters
US President Donald Trump, left, welcomes Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House in 2017. Reuters

News

MENA

Trump and Erdogan find commonality in assertive leadership styles

Why US and Turkish leaders appear to get on so well

Lizzie Porter
Lizzie Porter
Istanbul

May 12, 2025