Displaced Palestinians inspect damage to the Yaffa School following an Israeli air strike east of Gaza city on April 23. EPA
Displaced Palestinians inspect damage to the Yaffa School following an Israeli air strike east of Gaza city on April 23. EPA

News

MENA

'Trump effect' is catastrophe for billions, Amnesty International says

Rights group warns of global crisis as authoritarianism soars

Lizzie Porter
Lizzie Porter
Istanbul

April 28, 2025