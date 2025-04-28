'Trump effect' is catastrophe for billions, Amnesty International says

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Trump administration</a> is accelerating a global backsliding in human rights by gutting international protections and endangering billions across the planet, Amnesty International said in its latest annual report, released on Tuesday. The London-based group’s annual report, The State of the World’s Human Rights, documents widespread clampdowns on dissent, escalations of armed conflict, inadequate efforts to address climate change, and a growing backlash against the rights of vulnerable groups in locations from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/">USA</a> to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/myanmar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/myanmar/">Myanmar</a>. The report, which assesses 150 countries, said what it described as the “Trump effect” had compounded damage to freedoms done by other world leaders in 2024, and has further eaten away at decades of work attempting to advance universal human rights. “One hundred days into his second term, President Trump has shown only utter contempt for universal human rights,” said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General. “His government has swiftly and deliberately targeted vital US and international institutions and initiatives that were designed to make ours a safer and fairer world.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/guterres-says-us-aid-cuts-run-counter-to-american-interests-globally/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/guterres-says-us-aid-cuts-run-counter-to-american-interests-globally/">US aid cuts</a> have exacerbated civilian suffering in countries including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/">Syria</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/">Yemen</a>, while President Trump has accelerated a trend of technology firms enabling “discriminatory and authoritarian practices”, Amnesty International said. “The alignment between the Trump administration and tech billionaires also risks opening the door to an era of rampant corruption, disinformation, impunity and corporate capture of state power,” the organisation warned. The report attributes the regress in human rights to a proliferation of authoritarian laws and policies and practices targeting freedom of expression and association, including by banning media outlets and disbanding or suspending NGOs and political parties. “Year after year, we have warned of the dangers of human rights backsliding. But the events of the past 12 months – not least Israel’s live-streamed but unheeded genocide of Palestinians in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/10/how-war-has-devastated-gazas-healthcare-sector/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/10/how-war-has-devastated-gazas-healthcare-sector/">Gaza</a> – have laid bare just how hellish the world can be for so many when the most powerful states jettison international law and disregard multilateral institutions.” In December 2024, Amnesty International was among the first major rights organisations to describe Israel’s war in Gaza as a genocide, saying that the country has carried out acts with the specific intent of destroying Palestinians in Gaza. Israel denies it is committing genocide. The report also raises serious concerns about the continuation or escalation of armed conflict in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/">Ukraine</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/">Sudan</a> and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the failure of the international community to universally seek accountability for violations. “Having paved the way for this mess by failing to universally uphold the rule of law, the international community must now shoulder the responsibility,” said Ms Callamard.