Ukrainian troops prepare to fire an M109 field gun towards Russian sites in the eastern Donetsk region. AFP
Ukrainian troops prepare to fire an M109 field gun towards Russian sites in the eastern Donetsk region. AFP

News

US

Ukraine and Russia must deliver 'concrete proposals' now or US will step back

US State Department says 'now is the time' for progress

Thomas Watkins
Thomas Watkins
Washington

April 29, 2025