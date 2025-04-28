Putin announces VE day truce plan in Ukraine war after recapturing Kursk

Russian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/17/putin-meets-russian-hostages-freed-from-gaza-by-hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/17/putin-meets-russian-hostages-freed-from-gaza-by-hamas/">Vladimir Putin</a> on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire in the Ukraine war would take place from May 8 to 10, as talks brokered by the US aim to deliver a long-term truce in the three-year conflict. The announcement came hours after Mr Putin was told his forces, backed by North Korean infantry, had expelled Ukrainian troops from an offensive in the Kursk border region. The truce would mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in the Second World War. "The Russian side is declaring a ceasefire during the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, from midnight on May 7 to 8 to midnight on May 10 to 11. All combat operations will be suspended during this period," the Kremlin said in a statement. "Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In the event of violations of the truce by the Ukrainian side, the Russian armed forces will give an adequate and effective response." US President Donald Trump previously vowed to end Russia’s war in Ukraine in the first 24 hours of his administration. After a weekend meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican – where they attended the funeral of Pope Francis – Mr Trump turned his focus <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/27/trump-raises-russia-doubts-after-meeting-zelenskyy-at-popes-funeral/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/27/trump-raises-russia-doubts-after-meeting-zelenskyy-at-popes-funeral/">towards the Kremlin</a>. He called on Mr Putin to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/24/vladimir-stop-trump-calls-on-russia-to-end-strikes-on-ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/24/vladimir-stop-trump-calls-on-russia-to-end-strikes-on-ukraine/">make a deal</a> on the terms promoted by US mediators. “I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal," Mr Trump said. "We have the confines of a deal, I believe. And I want him to sign it and be done with it.” Russia said on Monday that it was ready to negotiate directly with Ukraine, but that recognition of its claims over five Ukrainian regions, including Crimea, were "imperative" to resolving the conflict. Since launching its offensive in February 2022, Russia has seized large parts of four Ukrainian regions and claimed them as its own. It annexed Crimea in 2014. Mr Putin on Monday thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the "feat" of Pyongyang's troops in helping to wrest back the area held by Ukraine in the Kursk region. "The Korean friends acted, guided by the sentiments of solidarity, justice and real camaraderie," the Kremlin quoted Mr Putin as saying. Meanwhile, Downing Street welcomed the meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy in the Vatican, describing it as "undoubtedly good". Asked whether UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had been reassured by the meeting and the language from the White House in recent days, his official spokesman said: “It was undoubtedly good to see that meeting between President Trump and President Zelenskyy.” He also said Mr Starmer had a “very good” meeting with Mr Zelenskyy, as well as conversations with other leaders “in the margins”, including Mr Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, while he was in the Vatican for the Pope's funeral.