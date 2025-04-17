Putin meets Russian hostages freed from Gaza by Hamas

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

President Vladimir Putin has met Russian nationals freed by Hamas from captivity in Gaza, saying Moscow's long-standing ties with Palestinians helped secure their freedom.

“The fact that you are now free is a result of Russia's many years of stable relations with the Palestinian people, with the representatives of different organisations,” Russian news agencies quoted Mr Putin as telling former hostage Alexander Trufanov and members of his family.

Russia would undertake whatever was necessary to ensure those still in captivity are also freed, Mr Putin said in a late-night meeting on Wednesday at the Kremlin.

Mr Trufanov was released in February after about 500 days in captivity as part of talks leading to a Gaza ceasefire. He thanked Mr Putin for helping secure his release and said he viewed the hostages remaining in the territory “like brothers”.

Mr Putin also presented flowers to Mr Trufanov's mother, Elena, and his fiancee, Sapir Cohen, who were also among 250 hostages seized by Hamas during its attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. The pair were released later that year, as was Mr Trufanov's grandmother. Mr Trufanov's father was killed in the violence of October 7.

Russia's chief rabbi and the head of the Federation of Russian Jewish Communities was also at the meeting.

Moscow has sought to maintain good ties with both sides in the Israel-Gaza conflict, but has said a settlement in the Middle East is only possible based on a two-state solution.

“Here we have to offer a word of gratitude to the leadership and to the political wing of Hamas for a gesture made to us in carrying out this humanitarian act,” Mr Putin said of the hostage release.

