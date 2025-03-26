Ekrem Imamoglu was chosen as presidential candidate by the opposition Republican People's Party on the day he was arrested. AFP
Ekrem Imamoglu was chosen as presidential candidate by the opposition Republican People's Party on the day he was arrested. AFP

News

MENA

New Istanbul mayor selected as Ekrem Imamoglu remains in custody

Nuri Aslan is made interim appointment, as protests continue over arrest of rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Lizzie Porter
Lizzie Porter
Istanbul

March 26, 2025