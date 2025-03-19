Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu arrested in corruption probe

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested on Wednesday as part of a corruption investigation, according to Turkish media.

Local news outlets reported that a large group of security personnel surrounded Mr Imamoglu’s home before taking him into custody.

Early in the morning, Mr Imamoglu’s media adviser Murat Ongun said in a post on X that he was being detained but did not give a reason.

Mr Imamoglu said on X that hundreds of police were in front of his house, adding that he would not give up and would continue resisting pressure.

Turkish authorities have also ordered the arrest of about 100 other suspects including journalists and businesspeople as part of the same corruption investigation.

This is a developing story

