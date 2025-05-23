Tom Barrack to serve as US special envoy to Syria

Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, announced on Friday that he will also serve as special envoy to Syria, a key role that comes after President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> ordered the lifting of all sanctions on Damascus. In a post on X, Mr Barrack said he would help Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/marco-rubio/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/marco-rubio/">Marco Rubio</a> in the process of lifting sanctions. Mr Rubio this week said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/20/syria-civil-war-sanctions-rubio/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/20/syria-civil-war-sanctions-rubio/">sanctions rollback</a> is a vital step in securing Syria's future, increasing aid and investment, and preventing another civil war. US authorities are working to lift the sanctions on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria">Syria</a> as quickly as possible but it will take weeks to unwind the many designations, measures and restrictions imposed on the country, most of them targeting the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad. Mr Barrack is a private equity executive who has long advised Mr Trump and chaired his inaugural presidential committee in 2016. The move suggests US acknowledgement that Turkey has emerged with key regional influence on Damascus since rebels ousted Syria's Mr Al Assad in December, ending 14 years of civil war. Removing US sanctions would clear the way for greater engagement by humanitarian organisations working in Syria, and ease foreign investment and trade as the country tries to rebuild. “The cessation of sanctions against Syria will preserve the integrity of our primary objective – the enduring defeat of ISIS – and will give the people of Syria a chance for a better future,” Mr Barrack said in the post on X.