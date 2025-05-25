Arab Media Summit: UK's Piers Morgan and Syria's foreign minister to feature

Syria's Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/15/syria-wont-provoke-wars-foreign-minister-asaad-al-shibani-tells-munich-security-conference/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/15/syria-wont-provoke-wars-foreign-minister-asaad-al-shibani-tells-munich-security-conference/">Asaad Al Shibani</a>, media personality <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/11/11/bassem-youssef-on-appearing-on-piers-morgans-show-even-if-it-meant-career-suicide/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/11/11/bassem-youssef-on-appearing-on-piers-morgans-show-even-if-it-meant-career-suicide/">Piers Morgan</a> and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan are among guests featuring in the three-day <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/28/arab-media-summit-forum/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/28/arab-media-summit-forum/">Arab Media Summit</a> that starts in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/">Dubai</a> on May 26. The event at Dubai World Trade Centre and brings together more than 300 speakers and 6,000 participants during 175-plus main sessions and 35 workshops, Dubai Media Office said. It expects to hear from the region's most notable voices – from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/22/dubai-influencer-academy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/22/dubai-influencer-academy/">influencers</a> to editors to ministers – across journalism, digital content and communications to chart a future for the region’s media. This year’s summit also includes Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, and Dr Ahmed El Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar. Sheikha Latifa, chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will deliver an address on the “media's role in the age of algorithms”. “The Arab Media Summit 2025 marks a new strategic milestone in Dubai’s integrated vision to build a dynamic Arab media landscape – one that is equipped to respond to global shifts and shape impactful content that reflects the region’s identity and future aspirations,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Media Council. “Media is a vital partner in development and a key driver of social awareness. We are committed to supporting its role as a catalyst for stability and progress.” The agenda includes events such as the Arab Youth Media Forum and the Arab Media Forum. On the final day, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit is expected to feature Morgan. Khan is also scheduled in conversation that day. “The Arab Media Summit 2025 further reinforces Dubai’s position as the capital of Arab media and strengthens its standing as a leading venue for industry dialogue,” said Mona Al Marri, vice chairwoman and managing director of the Dubai Media Council, president of the Dubai Press Club, and chairwoman of the organising committee of the summit. “This year’s edition comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as artificial intelligence and digital innovation continue to redefine how content is created, distributed, and consumed. The agenda reflects these shifts, offering a future-orientated perspective on the profound transformations reshaping the regional and global media landscape.” Ms Al Marri announced the launch of the “film and gaming forum” which will take place alongside the summit. Another highlight is Arab Media Outlook 2025 report, a flagship Dubai Press Club initiative. The study looks at trends transforming the region’s media industry. International Media Investments (IMI), parent company of <i>The National</i>, is one of the strategic media partners for the event. Its journalists will speak on the IMI Media Academy stage.