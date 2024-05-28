Arab Media Summit opens with focus on youth and AI

The Arab Media Summit opened on Monday with a sharp focus on empowering the next generation of media professionals with the right skills and knowledge of artificial intelligence to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Organised by the Dubai Media Council, the three-day summit will feature masterclasses by leading global media companies including Meta, TikTok, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Dolby and VFX Mojo.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and former astronaut, Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, said it was crucial to “invest in the youth” as their voices “represent diversity and innovation as well as sheds a light on today's issues in new and inspiring ways”.

They must be encouraged to “make positive changes in the world and be pioneers in storytelling” and their “aspirations” must be reflected in shaping the future of the media, he said.

“Their role is not just to adopt the latest technologies but to create a new vision in the media sector.”

Speaking on Monday, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Bahrain’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs, said the Arab youth are capable of keeping pace with global challenges.

“Investing in youth is an investment in our future,” he said.

The event will see the participation of Emirati and global media leaders and young content creators, along with more than 1,000 creative and media students.

Delegates at the Arab Media Summit held at Dubai World Trade Centre. Pawan Singh / The National

It will also shine the spotlight on artificial intelligence, with panel discussions and workshops on using AI in the media sector.

There will also be five unique immersive installations set up to showcase AI-driven art creation and interactive sessions with historical media figures.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the summit will also feature an awards ceremony to honour top Arab media personalities and social media influencers.