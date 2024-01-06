Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi appointed to UAE Cabinet in reshuffle

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has been made a minister in the UAE Cabinet.

The appointment came as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, released details of a reshuffle on Saturday.

Dr Al Neyadi will serve as Minister of State for Youth, which Sheikh Mohammed said was influenced by public nominations for who should fill the position.

Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will leave her post to serve as head of the international affairs office at the Presidential Court.

She is succeeded by Dr Amna Al Shamsi, who has quickly moved up the ranks of young government officials to a cabinet post, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, takes on an expanded role as Deputy Prime Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs.

In other changes, Mohammed Fadel Al Mazrouei was appointed Minister of State for Defence Affairs. He was previously an undersecretary in the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and an adviser to the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "2024 will be a good year... the most beautiful and greatest in the history of the Emirates, God willing."

Speaking about Dr Al Neyadi, Sheikh Mohammed added: "All the best to Sultan, he will continue to perform his scientific and space duties in addition to his new responsibilities.

"We tell him that we want our youth to have their feet rooted in their land, their history, and their culture, and their necks in the sky.

"With them, we can compete with nations and be proud of them to the world.

"We are with you in this mission."

Dr Al Neyadi returned from his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station in September.

Sheikh Mohammed launched the search for a Youth Minister in September, with young Emiratis encouraged to register their interest in the role.

Cabinet reshuffle

Dr Al Shamsi, the former assistant undersecretary of the care and capacity building sector at the Ministry of Education, was named as the country's new Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

"Amna is one of the distinguished federal cadres and we have been following her for several years, as she led a group of strategic projects in the federal government," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"She has a major mission in the environment file, developing the agricultural sector, and consolidating security."

Dr Al Shamsi takes over the role from Mariam Al Mheiri, who moves on to become the UAE's new Head of the Office of International Affairs in the Presidential Office.

"Mariam provided a lot to the UAE in the issue of environment and food security internally and externally. She was praised by everyone who dealt with her at home and abroad," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"She led The UAE’s bid at Cop28 with all professionalism and competence."

Also on the move was Mohammed Fadel Al Mazrouei, who was appointed Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

"We also announce today the appointment of Mohammed Fadel Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Defense Affairs and a member of the Council of Ministers," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"Mohammed previously worked as an Undersecretary in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and an Advisor in the Presidential Court."

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, took on an expanded role as Deputy Prime Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs in the new look Cabinet.

"Maktoum ably led the Ministry of Finance in addition to a group of economic and commercial files at the local and federal levels," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"He established balance in our financial policies federally and locally. We trust him."