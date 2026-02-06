Spectacular opening ceremony to kick off Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi on Friday

Thousands of athletes from all corners of the globe will be on their marks in Abu Dhabi on Friday night for the start of the biggest and most diverse multi-sport event ever hosted in the region.

A star-studded opening ceremony at Zayed Sports City Stadium - featuring chart-topping musical acts and a series of live performances - will kick off the landmark Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi and is to be streamed live on YouTube and TikTok.

The eagerly-awaited competition, which runs from February 6 to 15, will feature more than 25,000 male and female athletes from 92 countries, vying for glory in 38 sports held all over the emirate.

The event is open to athletes aged 30 and above − with no upper age limit − and will feature 13 sports for athletes with disabilities, showcasing sport's unifying power and spirit of inclusivity.

Star-studded ceremony

The opening ceremony will get under way at 8pm, with British pop stars Rita Ora and Leona Lewis set to perform alongside Lebanese singer Carole Samaha and Emirati musician Rashed Al Nuaimi.

Organisers expect the global gathering to attract more than 500,000 spectators at dozens of indoor and outdoor venues across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Sergii Bubka, President of the International Masters Games Association, said: “What matters most in the Masters Games is not results or records, but the people themselves.

"These games embody a lifetime journey of passion, commitment and love for sport. Every participant carries a story of perseverance, balance and belief," said pole vaulting legend Mr Bubka, who won six consecutive world championships and an Olympic gold during a career in which he represented the Soviet Union and Ukraine.

"Seeing thousands of people come together, choosing to stay active, challenge themselves and celebrate sport at every stage of life is truly inspiring. I greatly look forward to being part of this moment.”

Sport for all

Unlike elite competitions, the Open Masters Games emphasise participation, lifelong fitness and community engagement over medals and rankings.

For the first time, the programme will include six traditional sports, including camel racing, dhow sailing and falconry, alongside mainstream disciplines such as cycling, ice hockey, padel and athletics, reflecting both regional heritage and global sporting culture.

The Open Masters Games represent an evolution of the World Masters Games, the largest international multi-sport event for older athletes, held every four years since 1985.

Football tops popularity table

Peter Wheeler, senior adviser to Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, highlighted that football would be the most popular sport with 14,000 participants, followed by volleyball with 2,160 players and seven-a-side football with 2,000 participants.

Athletics and cycling are expected to each draw 1,500 athletes, while swimming, triathlon and endurance horse racing will each feature 1,000 competitors.

The event will also include martial arts such as jiu-jitsu (1,200), karate (300), taekwondo (300) and judo (300), alongside tennis (250), table tennis (760), badminton (850) and padel (500).

Traditional Emirati sports which will feature for the first time include camel racing (300), falconry (250) and traditional dhow sailing, with 1,500 participants.