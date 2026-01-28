Open Masters Games: Abu Dhabi to host Middle East’s largest inclusive sporting event next week

Abu Dhabi is getting ready to host the Middle East’s largest and most inclusive sporting event next month after winning the bid to stage the 2026 Open Masters Games.

The international multi-sport competition is aimed at promoting physical activity and social inclusion, particularly among older adults.

Held from February 6 to 15, the event is open to athletes aged 30 and above, with more than 25,000 participants from 92 nationalities expected to compete.

Unlike elite competitions, the Open Masters Games emphasise participation, lifelong fitness and community engagement over medals and rankings.

What sports are included?

For the first time, the programme will include six traditional sports, including camel racing, dhow sailing and falconry, alongside mainstream disciplines such as cycling, ice hockey, padel and athletics, reflecting both regional heritage and global sporting culture.

The Open Masters Games represent an evolution of the World Masters Games, the largest international multi-sport event for older athletes, held every four years since 1985.

The Abu Dhabi edition is held under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games.

“Hosting a global event of this magnitude reflects the visionary leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed, who considers healthy lifestyles and longevity to be an essential aspect of life for all individuals, irrespective of age or background,” he said.

“The UAE welcomes all participants from around the world to the Open Masters Games, promising an unforgettable celebration of movement that reflects the UAE’s values of tolerance, harmony, peace, and openness to all cultures.”

Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi will host many of the events. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Where will events take place and what can be achieved?

The Games will be held across 20 different venues in Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra.

Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the focus on senior citizens and residents aligns with the UAE’s vision to host diverse community events encouraging people of all ages to embrace sport.

Jens Holm, CEO of the International Masters Games Association, expressed confidence that the Abu Dhabi edition would be exceptional, citing the emirate’s advanced infrastructure and world-class capabilities to host major sporting events.

He added that the Games aim to generate more than 140,000 hotel nights, achieve more than 5 billion social media impressions, and secure sponsorships exceeding Dh165 million.

Peter Wheeler, senior adviser to Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, highlighted that football would be the most popular sport with 14,000 participants, followed by volleyball with 2,160 players and seven-a-side football with 2,000 participants.

Athletics and cycling are expected to each draw 1,500 athletes, while swimming, triathlon and endurance horse racing will each feature 1,000 competitors.

The event will also include martial arts such as jiu-jitsu (1,200), karate (300), taekwondo (300) and judo (300), alongside tennis (250), table tennis (760), badminton (850) and padel (500).

Traditional Emirati sports which will feature for the first time include camel racing (300), falconry (250) and traditional dhow sailing with 1,500 participants.

A nationwide fitness and lifestyle challenge called 'Walk to Mars' was also launched ahead of the Games.

The aim is to encourage people of all ages to collectively cover 54 million kilometres – the distance between Earth and Mars.

Participants can contribute through walking, running, swimming, cycling and other physical activities under the theme 'Every Step Makes a Difference'.

On Wednesday, they are close to covering that distance, organisers said.