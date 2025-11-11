UAE residents urged to join the Walk to Mars

The UAE is launching a programme encouraging residents to collectively cover the number of steps it would take to reach Mars.
The number of steps required for the project, in which people are being asked to walk 54 million kilometres, is significant because it coincides with the UAE's 54th anniversary. The Walk to Mars initiative was launched at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, 100 days ahead of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, the state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.
The launch event was attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, as well as other senior officials and partners.
“Walk to Mars embodies the spirit of the continual pursuit of progress that distinguishes the United Arab Emirates,” said Ms Al Amiri. “Just as our passion for science led us to explore space and reach Mars, today this national, social movement leads us towards a unified goal that reflects the power of will and collective action.
“Every step we take is not merely a distance covered, but an investment in our health and in a more prosperous, vibrant future for coming generations. Through this journey, we affirm that ambition begins with each and every individual, and their constant ability to move, learn, and grow.”
Through walking, running, cycling, swimming and other physical activities, participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to take part, Wam added. “This national movement embodies the spirit of collective ambition that defines the UAE,” said Aref Hamad Al Awani, the secretary general of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
“Through this initiative, we aim to inspire every individual to move with purpose and take part in a collective challenge that goes beyond fitness, it’s about unity, progress and pride. Together, we can show the world what it means to dream big and achieve as one community.”
