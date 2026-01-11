Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi reflect the country's vision, says Sports Minister

Hosting the long-awaited Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi sporting event is a reflection of the nation's vision, said Dr Ahmad Al Falasi, the UAE Minister of Sports.

The minister made his comments at a press conference during the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai previewing next month's event, reported state news agency Wam.

Sports are a way of life, a pillar for enhancing quality of life and sustainable health, and a driving force in strengthening social cohesion, added Dr Al Falasi.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will take place in the capital from February 6-15. More than 25,000 participants, aged 30 and over, are expected to compete in 38 different sports in various locations across the emirate.

Strong registration and broad international participation are expected, providing a complete experience for athletes and spectators alike, said Talal Al Hashemi, executive director of the events sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The opening ceremony on February 6 will take place at Zayed Sports City, while competitions will be hosted across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

The various games will take place at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, Al Hudayriyat Island, Adnec Centre, Khalifa International Bowling Centre, Al Marfa, Al Wathba Racecourse, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Abu Dhabi Falconers Club – Al Falah, Al Ain Equestrian and Shooting Club, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Yas Acres, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Mubadala Arena, Space 42, Al Ain Adventure, Padel Kingdom Abu Dhabi, The Club – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, and Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.

Sports that will be featured include sports including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, bowling, rowing, chess, cricket, cycling, football, golf, show jumping, ice hockey, judo, jiu-jitsu, karate, Muay Thai, netball, hurdles, orienteering, padel, rugby, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, and beach wrestling.

Games specific to the region will also play a major part in the event with an Al Tabbah competition taking place on February 13 and 14. Camel races are due to take place at Al Wathba Racecourse on February 14.

Traditional sailing and heritage diving competitions will be held on February 7-8 in Al Marfa, with reserve days on February 13 and 14. Endurance horse races will also take place from February 7-14. Falconry competitions will be held from February 13-14 at the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club – Al Falah.

The women's section of the games includes athletics, indoor volleyball, basketball, padel, and seven-a-side football, and will take place at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.