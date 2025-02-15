Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani spoke at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday for the first time. Reuters
Syria won't provoke wars, Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani tells Munich Security Conference

Damascus leadership hopes to defy the fate of other new administrations by spurning regional conflicts

Damien McElroy
Munich

February 15, 2025