President Sheikh Mohamed receives Lebanese President in Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> received Lebanese President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/30/lebanese-president-joseph-aoun-urges-us-to-pressure-israel-to-stop-attacks/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/30/lebanese-president-joseph-aoun-urges-us-to-pressure-israel-to-stop-attacks/">Joseph Aoun</a> at Al Shati Palace in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a> on Wednesday. The two men discussed ways to enhance co-operation while reviewing regional and international issues, state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Aoun also stressed the need to work on securing peace in the region. Sheikh Mohamed said relations between the UAE and Lebanon are historic, pointing out that the reopening of the UAE Embassy in Beirut embodies a new phase of positive relations between the two countries. Mr Aoun thanked Sheikh Mohamed and stressed his keenness to strengthen Lebanon's relations with the UAE. This is the first formal visit by a Lebanese head of state for over a decade. Mr Aoun, who has been in post since January, along with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, has made restoring ties with Gulf states a high foreign policy priority after years of strained relations prompted by Hezbollah’s dominance and Iran’s long reach into Beirut’s politics. Mr Aoun’s first official trip out of Lebanon was to Saudi Arabia in March. He later visited Qatar on April 16. His commitment to sovereignty and political reforms has been widely welcomed by GCC states looking for a more stable and neutral Lebanese leadership. The Lebanese President, formerly the head of the Lebanese Army, is seeking support for the Lebanese armed forces and to attract foreign direct investment to the country. However, key reforms to the financial and security sectors remain outstanding, a primary requirement for any such investment. Earlier on Wednesday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/28/sheikh-abdullah-receives-foreign-minister-of-peru-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/28/sheikh-abdullah-receives-foreign-minister-of-peru-in-abu-dhabi/">Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr Ghassan Salame, Lebanon's Culture Minister, ahead of Mr Aoun's visit. They discussed ways to enhance mutual interests and touched on opportunities to build ties in the creative and cultural sector, reported Wam. Only last week, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, visited Beirut and met Mr Aoun. It marked the first visit by a senior Emirati official in years. The UAE and most of the Gulf states effectively prohibit their citizens from visiting Lebanon on security grounds, a decision Lebanon's government will be keen to change. Mr Aoun's election to the presidency filled a position that had been vacant for more than two years. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">Sheikh Mohamed</a> congratulated Mr Aoun at the time, wishing him “success in leading his country and its people to further stability, development and progress”. He also said he looked forward to working with Mr Aoun to strengthen co-operation between the UAE and Lebanon. Shortly after Mr Aoun's visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE announced its embassy in Beirut had officially resumed diplomatic activities.