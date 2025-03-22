President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Cairo on fraternal visit to Egypt

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Cairo on Saturday on a fraternal visit to Egypt.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi greeted Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation at Cairo International Airport
During a brief reception at the airport, Mr El Sisi warmly welcomed the UAE President.
The two leaders exchanged greetings and best wishes for the remainder of Ramadan and their conversation reflected the strength of the close ties between their two nations, Wam news agency reported.
Sheikh Mohamed made a working visit to Egypt in October. The leaders meet regularly in the Emirates and Egypt in support of a decades-long friendship between the countries.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied on the visit on Saturday by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.
