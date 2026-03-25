UAE rejects Iran’s 'pretexts' for attacks on civilians and infrastructure

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The UAE has forcefully rejected what it described as Iran’s “justifications” for the barrage of missiles and drones it has fired at the Emirates since the start of the war in the Middle East.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday during an urgent debate on Tehran’s attacks across the Gulf, Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE’s permanent representative at the UN in Geneva, described Iran's actions as "a pattern of reckless and systematic conduct that undermines the foundations of the international order".

"We categorically reject any justifications or pretexts advanced by Iran to excuse these cowardly attacks, particularly as they ignore the UAE’s clear and consistent position that its territory will not be used for any military action against Iran," said Mr Al Musharakh.

"What cannot be overlooked is the stark contradiction between Iran’s unfounded claims of good neighbourliness and its actions on the ground, including its justification for targeting civilians, infrastructure and civilian facilities."

Since Israel and the US launched joint air raids against Iran on February 28, Tehran has retaliated by attacking countries in the region.

While Iranian officials have repeatedly maintained that their campaign is aimed at US interests, the scale and pattern of strikes, which have hit energy sites, airports and economic infrastructure across the Gulf, belie that assertion. At least 27 people have been killed across the region, according to Gulf defence and interior ministries.

The UAE has been the Gulf state attacked most frequently, with Iran firing more than 2,100 missiles and drones at the Emirates since the war began, according to the country's Defence Ministry. Attacks have killed two members of the armed forces and six civilians, and injured 161 people from 29 different nationalities.

Among the infrastructure attacked are airports, ports, oil installations, tourist sites, critical facilities, power stations and residential buildings, Mr Al Musharakh said. "Iran’s egregious attacks have not been directed at states with which it is at war, but rather at neighbouring countries – states that have consistently called for restraint," he added.

He noted that the repercussions from these attacks extend far beyond the region. "Their continuation threatens navigation through vital waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, and undermines the stability of energy markets and global supply chains," he said.

Since the start of the US's Operation Epic Fury in February, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

Iran has told the UN Security Council and the International Maritime Organisation that "non-hostile vessels" may transit the strait if they co-ordinate with Iranian authorities. In practice, however, only Iran's own oil and a handful of ships from friendly countries have made it through.

UN sounds the alarm

The urgent debate at the Human Rights Council, requested by Bahrain on behalf of the six Gulf states and Jordan, focused exclusively on Iran’s strikes across the region and their impact on civilians.

During the debate, the UN's human rights chief Volker Turk warned that the Middle East conflict is “spreading and intensifying”, with civilians bearing the brunt.

“The situation is extremely dangerous and unpredictable, and has created chaos across the region, affecting Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and beyond,” he said.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk. EPA Info

“Since the start of hostilities, Iran has launched large numbers of drones and missiles against military bases, residential areas and energy facilities across these Gulf states and Jordan. Strikes and interceptions have caused terrible harm to civilians, including dozens of deaths and injuries,” he added.

Mr Turk also said that strikes around Iran and Israel's nuclear sites risk unleashing an "unmitigated catastrophe". He cautioned that "recent missile strikes near nuclear sites in both Israel and Iran underscore the immense danger of further escalation".

Several Gulf states reported attacks on Wednesday. The UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said they had repelled drone and missile strikes. Drones hit a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire, but no casualties.

This month, the UN Security Council adopted a Bahrain-sponsored resolution condemning Iran’s attacks on the territories of several Gulf states. Thirteen members of the 15-nation council voted in favour of the measure, while Russia and China abstained. The text had a record number of co-sponsors at 136.

"Iran now finds itself isolated from both its neighbours and the broader international community," said Mr Al Musharakh.