Trump claims Iran ready to make a deal and says nuclear pledge is secured

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran wants to make a deal and has agreed not to pursue a nuclear weapon.

His comments come amid reports the US has sent a 15-point plan to Iran aimed at ending the conflict.

On Monday, Mr Trump he said he had held “productive conversations” with Tehran, and he postponed military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

The apparent opening for diplomacy comes as the Pentagon is rushing thousands of troops into the Middle East, in a sign that he might be stalling to let them get to the region before a ground incursion.

Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Tehran has "agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon".

He said senior US officials – including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – are involved in the talks.

“We have a number of people doing it,” Mr Trump said. “And the other side, I can tell you, they’d like to make a deal.”

The White House confirmed that Mr Trump had earlier spoken to Pakistan’s influential army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The conversation took place as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered to host peace talks between the US and Iran.

The 15-point plan was reportedly delivered to Iran by Pakistan.

Israel's Channel 12 and The New York Times said Mr Kushner and Mr Witkoff have shaped a process involving “the declaration of a month-long ceasefire period, during which the sides would negotiate a 15-point agreement”.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plan, according to Channel 12, includes the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme and a handover of its 60 per cent enriched uranium, as well as ending funding for proxy groups and ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

Asked whether he trusts Iranian officials involved in the negotiations, Mr Trump said he does not trust anyone, but pointed to what he described as a gift as a sign of progress.

“They gave us a present and the present arrived today,” he said. “It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money.”

Pressed for details, he said it was “oil and gas-related”.

Mr Trump has said negotiations are a sign of Iran’s weakening position after US forces destroyed key elements of Tehran’s military, including its navy, communications and missile systems.

Still, the remarks marked a shift in tone as the war entered its fourth week.

Tehran has denied it was holding talks with Washington and cast doubt on the prospects of a near-term agreement.