Trump calls off strikes on Iran's power plants amid talks on resolving 'Middle East hostilities'

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US President Donald Trump said he held "productive conversations" with Iran to resolve Middle East hostilities and has instructed the military to postpone military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

However, unnamed Iranian sources denied, in reports carried by state media, having any direct or indirect contact with Mr Trump, adding that there have been no negotiations, clouding the prospects of a solution.

The surprise announcement was published on Truth Social hours before the end of the 48-hour ultimatum that Mr Trump gave Iran to “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks against its power plants, threats Tehran has vowed to retaliate against.

"I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," Mr Trump wrote.

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions," he added.

In Tehran, an "Iranian source" told Press TV that there was "no contact—whether direct or indirect— with Trump", claiming that "he backed down after being warned their targets would include power plants across West Asia".

A senior security official told semi-official news agency Tasnim that "there have been no negotiations and there are none, and with this kind of psychological warfare, neither the Strait of Hormuz will return to its pre-war conditions nor will there be peace in the energy markets".

Symbolic mock-ups of Iranian missiles are displayed on a street in Tehran. Reuters Info

"Trump's 5-day ultimatum means the continuation of this regime's program for crimes against the people, and we will continue to respond and defend the country extensively," added the source. "From the beginning of the war until today, messages have been sent to Tehran from some mediators, the clear answer of which has been that we will continue to defend until we achieve the necessary deterrence."

On Saturday, Mr Trump had given Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to "fully open" the Strait of Hormuz - through which about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies are normally transported. The deadline expires at 3.44am Gulf Standard Time on Tuesday. He has threatened to strike Iran’s power plants if the strait is not reopened.

Iran responded by threatening to mine all routes in the Gulf with various types of sea mines and to target power plants in Israel and those supplying US bases with electricity.

Iranian forces had blocked the waterway and fired on ships and tankers trying to pass through it, in an attempt to put pressure on the global economy and halt US-Israeli strikes. The closure of the narrow strait has already had severe consequences for oil prices and other commodities, while leaving countries such as Iraq struggling to export their oil.

Shortly after Mr Trump's announcement, the Israeli Air Force launched a new wave of strikes in Tehran, the military said. It added that the air strikes were targeting "Iranian regime infrastructure sites".

Meanwhile, Oman, the main mediator between Iran and the US, warned of bigger economic problems if the war that has killed hundreds in Iran and elsewhere in the region continues.

"Whatever your view of Iran, this war is not of their making. This is already causing widespread economic problems, and I fear they promise to get much worse if the war continues. Oman is working intensively to put in place safe passage arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz," wrote the foreign minister, Badr al Busaidi, on X.