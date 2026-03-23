Oil prices slide more than 10% after Trump says strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure postponed

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday afternoon, moments after the US President Donald Trump said military strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure have been postponed following talks with Tehran.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil dropped 10.28 per cent to $100.70 a barrel at 3.26pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 10.68 per cent lower to $87.74 per barrel.

Mr Trump said he held "very good and productive conversations" with Iran and will order the US military to postpone military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions," he wrote on Truth Social.

Bitcoin rises

Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose along with Treasuries and stock futures, following the news. The largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 4.30 per cent and traded at $70,746.33 as of 3.39pm UAE time. Smaller tokens including Ether and Solana also rose.