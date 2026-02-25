Sheikh Abdullah meets JD Vance in Washington

US Vice President JD Vance met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Washington this week.

The meeting addressed the historic strategic relations between the UAE and the US, state news agency Wam reported. Both sides explored ways to further develop co-operation across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised to Mr Vance the UAE's commitment to continued collaboration with the US to expand the horizons of their strategic partnership, with the depth of their historic ties providing a foundation for new areas of co-operation, particularly in vital priority sectors.

He also highlighted the importance of continuing co-ordination and consultation to bolster regional stability, Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah has been in the US capital for an official working visit. He earlier met Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss Sudan.

He also met Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, with whom he discussed means to advance trade co-operation and strengthen partnerships in priority sectors, including advanced technology and artificial intelligence, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

This week, Sheikh Abdullah attended the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace to consider the reconstruction of Gaza.

During the meeting, he announced the UAE would pledge a further $1.2 billion in support for Gaza.