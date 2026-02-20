Sheikh Abdullah and Marco Rubio discuss Gaza and Sudan peace efforts in US talks

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised the need to address humanitarian crises in Gaza and Sudan during high-level talks in Washington.

The two men set out their commitment to strengthening joint co-operation as members of the Board of Peace, established by US President Donald Trump to help rebuilding plans for war-torn Gaza.

The senior Emirati minister announced the UAE would pledge a further $1.2 billion in support of Gaza during the first Board of Peace meeting, held in the US capital.

Sheikh Abdullah represented the Emirates at the gathering as part of a working visit to the US aimed at advancing long-standing ties.

Humanitarian support

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Rubio underscored the importance of ensuring a sustained and adequate supply of aid is allowed to reach the Gaza Strip, where civilians are grappling with the effect of a two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas.

They also explored ways to bolster the international response to the civil war in Sudan, which has raged for nearly three years.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE was ready to play a critical role in supporting the objectives of the Board of Peace to bring about regional stability.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the US.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. Photo: Wam Info

Investing in the future

Sheikh Abdullah also met Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury, to review the strategic partnership between the nations.

The discussions came ahead of the first anniversary of the UAE's $1.4 trillion investment commitment in the US over the next decade. Sheikh Abdullah said both countries were keen to expand their partnership to spur economic growth.

Vietnamese talks

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Bui Thanh Son, Vietnam's Foreign Minister. Photo: Wam Info

Sheikh Abdullah also held talks with Bui Thanh Son, Foreign Minister of Vietnam, on the fringes of the Board of Peace meeting.

The two ministers spoke of opportunities to deepen ties across the economy, in trade and investment.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the steady growth of relations with Vietnam during talks that also focused on regional and international issues.