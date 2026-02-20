UAE minister urges push for ‘dignified solution’ to Arab-Israeli conflict

A UAE minister has said that recent improvements in Gaza, including increased humanitarian aid and the return of hostages, are steps to celebrate, but stressed that efforts must continue towards a “dignified solution” to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Emirati Minister of State for International Co-operation Reem Al Hashimy warned on Thursday that progress must not lead to complacency.

"We're in a very different place today than we were even a year ago, and so it is important, despite the challenges, to also look at the points of progress," said Ms Al Hashimy in an interview with Fox News following the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

"The humanitarian situation has begun to improve. We are having more lorries going in ... we have the hostages having been returned, and these are elements that we should celebrate, but also push ourselves to do better and to do more," she added.

"What's important is that we don't just accept the status quo. We keep pushing each other and pushing ourselves for a really dignified solution for the Arab-Israeli conflict to ensure that the people in Gaza also have the type of life that they frankly deserve to have."

Representatives from nearly 50 countries and the EU sent observers or delegates to the first meeting of the board, which has been given a mandate by the UN Security Council but faces questions over whether it aspires to compete against the world body. Gaza is the board's first priority.

Mr Trump said the UAE, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait together had contributed more than $7 billion towards the relief package for Gaza. On top of that, the US would contribute $10 billion, he added.

UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation Reem Al Hashimy arrives on the second day of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 29, 2025. AFP Info

"The United Arab Emirates pledged $1.2 billion to this effort," said Ms Al Hashimy, noting that half of all humanitarian aid entering Gaza comes from the Emirates.

"We want to continue this trajectory of supporting the Palestinian people, but also ensuring that we bring together a coalition of countries that are willing to really put forward pragmatic and practical plans," she added.

Ms Al Hashimy stressed that the board is not an alternative to the UN. "It's actually a framework and a mechanism that does bring different players to the table to try to do things that have traditionally been locked up ," she said.

The board was hailed by the US as a cornerstone of Mr Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, overseeing the enclave's reconstruction and supporting an interim Palestinian government.

Led by Mr Trump, the board is responsible for overseeing the second phase of a fragile ceasefire. Plans for phase two include disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza from the rubble of Israel's two-year war. The UN has estimated about $70 billion will be needed for reconstruction in the enclave.

The first phase included an end to the fighting, aid delivery and the release of hostages and detainees. Despite the ceasefire, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since October.

‘Defeatist attitude’

The meeting in Washington ⁠came amid a broader push by President Trump to build a reputation as a peacemaker. It also took place as the US threatens war against Iran and has embarked on a massive military build-up in the region in case Tehran refuses to give up its nuclear programme.

Asked whether it was ironic that the inaugural board meeting coincides with the US deploying significant military assets in the Middle East, Ms Al Hashimy said a “defeatist attitude” cannot prevail.

"What's ironic is to just stay talking about the problem without trying to do something about it. That's quite sad, and it lets everybody else down and it's a real defeatist attitude," she said.

"We've had many wars so far, and we're really hopeful that a dialogue will come into place," added Ms Al Hashimy. "What happened today was truly momentous because we got countries from around the world who wanted to join this new mechanism to try to put forward a solution-driven output."