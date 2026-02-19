Trump's Board of Peace details Gaza security forces and says Rafah to be rebuilt first

Five countries are contributing tens of thousands of troops to an international security force in Gaza, the city of Rafah will be fully rebuilt within three years and the enclave's coastline will be redeveloped into a new “Mediterranean Riviera”, President Donald Trump's Board of Peace heard at its inaugural meeting on Thursday.

Delegates also heard that more than 2,000 people have applied to join a new transitional Palestinian police force that will be formed in Gaza, and that several counties have together raised more than $17 billion in relief funds for the strip.

Representatives from nearly 50 countries and the EU sent observers or delegates to the meeting of the board, which has been given a mandate by the UN Security Council but faces questions over whether it aspires to compete against the world body in other areas.

Mr Trump said the UAE, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait together had all contributed more than $7 billion towards the relief package for Gaza. On top of that, the US would contribute $10 billion, he added.

“Together, we're committed to achieving a Gaza that is properly governed,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump last year stunned the world when he said Gaza would be redeveloped into a “Riviera of the Middle East”. Cypriot-Israeli billionaire Yakir Gabay said the ruined enclave would become “a new Mediterranean Rivera with 200 hotels and potential islands.”

New police force

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) said in a statement on X that a recruitment process “is open to qualified men and women who wish to serve ⁠in the police force”.

Some 2,000 Palestinians signed up in the first hours after applications went ​live, Nikolay Mladenov, the Trump-appointed envoy overseeing postwar co-ordination in Gaza, told the Board of Peace meeting.

US Army Maj Gen Jasper Jeffers, who was appointed commander of a UN-authorised multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, told the meeting that the force's long-term plan is to train some 12,000 police officers for Gaza as well as another 20,000 troops for a separate International Stabilisation Force.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, pictured in January. AFP Info

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said his country would contribute at least 8,000 troops to the ISF.

Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Albania will also contribute troops for the ISF, the meeting heard. Egypt and Jordan will send police officers.

A video presented at the meeting said construction would initially focus on Rafah, with a goal of it having fully rebuilt in three years and “Gaza connected to the world through an Abrahamic gateway, linking it with Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and extending to India and Europe.”

The video said that by year 10, Gaza will be self governed, integrated into the region with “thriving industries and housing for all”. It did not address what would happen to Palestinians in the interim.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, was in attendance.

“I really hope that the beginning of Ramadan will give us all guidance towards peace,” he told Mr Trump. He detailed the UAE's portion of its latest contribution, saying it was providing a further $1.2 billion for supporting Gaza through the Board of Peace.

No Plan B

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the effort must succeed.

“There is no plan B for Gaza,” he said. “Plan B is going back to war. Plan A, the only path forward, is one that rebuilds Gaza in a way of enduring and sustainable peace where no one has to worry about returning to conflict, human suffering, and destruction.”

Mr Trump said he supports the UN but had not been living up to its potential.

“We will be working with the United Nations very closely. We're going to bring them back. I think the United Nations has great potential, really great potential,” he said.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, was in attendance (L), Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (C) and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. AFP Info

Gaza has been devastated by over two years ​of an Israeli onslaught on the strip, which killed over 72,000 Palestinians according to local health authorities and left much of the strip in ruins.

When Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, they killed 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Mr Trump spoke for nearly 30 minutes before mentioning Gaza. He first touted the performance of the US stock market and ticket sales for the World Cup, which the US is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada this year, and said he was happy the US Institute of Peace had been renamed in his honour.

He also said the world would find out within 10 days whether the US is going to take military action against Iran.

“We may have to take it a step further, or we may not,” Mr Trump said of negotiations with Iran.

“You're going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

He said Iran “cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region,” adding that “bad things will happen” if it doesn't make a deal.

Also attending from the US side were his son-in-law Jared Kushner, US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, and Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff.