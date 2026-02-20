UAE pledges further $1.2bn in Gaza support at first Board of Peace meeting

The UAE announced a further $1.2 billion in support for Gaza at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in the US on Thursday night.

The crucial funding effort was announced by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as the international community gathered in Washington to set out a vision for the future of the war-torn enclave.

US President Donald Trump said the UAE, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait had contributed more than $7 billion towards the relief package for Gaza. The US would contribute $10 billion on top of that, he added.

Sheikh Abdullah's participation in the landmark meeting was part of a working visit to the US aimed at advancing robust bilateral ties. Sheikh Abdullah set out his hope that the global gathering would help pave a path to peace and stability in the region as the Arab world comes together to observe Ramadan.

"Mr President, thank you for gathering us today. I really hope that the beginning of Ramadan will give us all guidance towards peace, coexistence and living in prosperity with each other," Sheikh Abdullah said in his address.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed joins US President Donald Trump and other world leaders at the Board of Peace meeting. Photo: Wam Info

"Today, Mr President, the UAE announces a further $1.2 billion for supporting Gaza through the Board of Peace, which I'm delighted that I've been working with so many friends like Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner] and Secretary [Marco] Rubio, who's been so inspiring in so many other ways, on so many other fronts, and looking forward to working with him in the future," Sheikh Abdullah said.

"And Mr President, if it wasn't for your support, I think, this board would not have been gathered. We would not have had the meeting in New York to end this war, when you gathered eight leaders of the region. So Mr President, during Ramadan, we pray for your success."

Sheikh Abdullah was joined at the meeting by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the US.

What is the Board of Peace?

The board was hailed by the US as a cornerstone of Mr Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, overseeing the enclave's reconstruction and supporting an interim Palestinian government.

Led by Mr Trump, the board is responsible for overseeing the second phase of a fragile ceasefire. Plans for phase two include disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza from the rubble of Israel's two-year war.

Increasing Gaza support

The UAE has been at the forefront of international efforts to provide critical humanitarian support to Palestinians since the outbreak of the war with Israel on October 7, 2023.

The UAE delivered more than 90,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, with a total value of $1.8 billion, by September of last year. The Emirates continues to provide key financial assistance, as well as the delivery of essential aid and medical treatment for patients at its floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, and a field hospital in Gaza.

The UAE has also hosted hundreds of Gazan patients and their as they receive urgent medical care in the Emirates.