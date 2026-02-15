Board of Peace members pledge more than $5bn for Gaza aid and reconstruction, Donald Trump says

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said members of the Board of Peace have pledged more than $5 billion for Gaza aid and reconstruction, as the body prepares to meet for the first time next week.

Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social that board members, who will convene in Washington, have also committed "thousands of personnel to the International Stabilisation Force and local police to maintain security and peace for Gazans".

"The Board of Peace has unlimited potential," the US President said. "The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential international body in history, and it is my honour to serve as its chairman."

The UN has estimated about $70 billion will be needed for reconstruction in the enclave.

Last month, Mr Trump ratified the board's charter on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Twenty-five countries have signed up to the charter, including the UAE, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Israel accepted membership during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington last week.

The board is part of a phased ceasefire plan introduced by the Trump administration in October that largely ended two years of war in Gaza. The US announced the launch of phase two of the plan in mid-January.

The first phase included an end to the fighting, aid delivery, and the release of hostages and detainees. Despite the ceasefire, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since October.