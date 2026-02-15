At least nine killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, including at displacement camp

The Gaza Health Ministry reports at least 600 Palestinians killed since the ceasefire began on October 10, while Israel records four soldiers killed.

The Israeli military said it is continuing tunnel demolition operations in northern Gaza.

Israel said the strikes responded to multiple ceasefire breaches, citing armed militants crossing the “yellow line” and emerging from tunnels in the north.

At least nine Palestinians were killed in air strikes in northern and southern Gaza, including four at a displacement camp near Jabalia.

At ​least nine Palestinians were killed in ⁠Israeli air strikes in the northern and southern Gaza Strip ⁠on Sunday, Palestinian civil defence and health ​officials said.

An Israeli attack killed at least four people at a tent camp for displaced families west of Jabalia in northern Gaza, medics ⁠told official news agency Wafa.

Another strike killed five people in Khan Younis in the ⁠south, according to health officials, who said rescuers were facing difficulties reaching the attack site.

An Israeli military official said the aerial assault was "in response to Hamas's ​blatant ⁠violation of the ceasefire ‌agreement yesterday in the Beit Hanoun area", after which "terrorists ​emerged from a tunnel east of the yellow line".

The official called Sunday's strikes "precise" and in line with international law, and said the Palestinian militant group had committed more than six breaches of the ceasefire deal struck in October, including fighters deploying east of the agreed "yellow line" to demarcate Israeli and Hamas-controlled areas.

"Crossing the yellow line in the vicinity of Israeli troops, while armed, is an explicit ceasefire violation – and demonstrates how Hamas systematically violates the ceasefire agreement with intent to harm troops," the official said.

Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of breaching the ceasefire deal, a key element of US President Donald Trump's ​plan to end the Gaza war.

On Saturday, the ‌military said it had ⁠identified armed "terrorists" near army personnel operating ​in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said it continued to destroy ​underground tunnels ‌in the northern Gaza Strip in accordance with the agreement. It said it had observed ⁠several gunmen emerging from a tunnel and entering the rubble of a building east of the yellow line.

The military said aircraft attacked the building and eliminated two gunmen, and that it was likely that additional militants were eliminated in the strike.

The Gaza ​Health Ministry says at least 600 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire began on October 10. Israel says four soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

The Gaza war started with the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed more than 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's air and ground war in Gaza has killed more than 72,000 people since, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces detained 12 Palestinians at dawn on Sunday in the northern province of Nablus, after homes were raided and searched.

Sources on the ground said six Palestinians from Asira Al Shamaliya were arrested and six more from Beit Furik.

In November, the Israeli army launched what it described as a “broad counter-terrorism” raid in the north of the West Bank, the latest expansion of its months-long assault on the region.