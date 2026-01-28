Hamas weapons to be purchased in international buyback programme, US envoy says

Gaza would be fully demilitarised through a negotiated process that includes the decommissioning of Hamas weapons and an internationally funded buyback programme, the US envoy to the United Nations said on Wednesday, outlining Washington’s vision for post-war governance of the territory.

Speaking before the UN Security Council, Mike Waltz said Hamas must not have any role in the future governance of Gaza, "directly or indirectly, in any form".

“All military terror and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt," he said.

Mr Waltz, who previously served as President Donald Trump's national security adviser, said international and independent monitors will "supervise a process of demilitarisation of Gaza to include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning and supported by an internationally funded buyback and reintegration programme".

The US, together with 26 countries that have joined Mr Trump’s Board of Peace and in consultation with the Palestinian National Committee it oversees, will apply pressure on Hamas to disarm, Mr Waltz said.

Mr Trump has said the Board of Peace will handle the disarmament of Hamas, the deployment of an international security force, additional pullbacks of Israeli troops and Gaza's reconstruction.

The Security Council in November voted in favour of the US-backed plan for Gaza that authorises an international stabilisation force.

Russia and China abstained from the vote, arguing that the US-drafted resolution failed to give the UN a clearly defined role in shaping Gaza’s future.

Mr Waltz said the new force would begin operations under the leadership of US Army Major General Jasper Jeffers and would work to establish “control and stability” to allow Israeli forces to withdraw from the enclave based on “standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarisation”.

These will be agreed upon, he added, between the IDF, the ISF, the guarantors, and the United States.

Humanitarian aid

On humanitarian aid, Mr Waltz said with the co-operation and assistance of Israel and its Board of Peace partners, over 55,000 trucks have entered Gaza, "bringing food, shelter, and medicine" since the ceasefire began.

Over 1.3 million people have received food assistance in December, he added.

However, Ramiz Alakbarov, deputy special co-ordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, told Council members nearly the entire population of Gaza remains in need of humanitarian assistance.

He said humanitarian groups still can't operate at scale in the war-torn enclave.

“Their work is being hindered by insecurity, customs clearance challenges, the limited number of partners authorised by Israeli authorities to bring cargo into Gaza, delays and denials of cargo at crossings, and limited routes available for transporting supplies within Gaza,” he said.

Displaced Gazans hit hard as rain floods tents and shelters 00:46

While Jordan continues to serve as a key humanitarian corridor, Mr Alakbarov said the volume of aid entering Gaza through so-called back-to-back arrangements represented only a fraction of what was previously delivered when direct routes were operational.

“Since October 10, only 9 per cent of the 2,720 processed aid consignments have entered Gaza via Jordan,” Mr Alakbarov said, and called for full use of existing regional corridors to prevent further loss of life.

Israel announced in December plans to suspend the operations of some international NGOs working in Gaza, a move Mr Alakbarov warned has significantly affected humanitarian relief efforts across the enclave.