US and Arab nations urge swift UN adoption of Gaza plan as Russia pushes rival draft

The US and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations on Friday urged the UN Security Council to swiftly adopt a resolution backing President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, as diplomatic wrangling intensifies over rival proposals.

In a joint statement, Washington, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan and Turkey said they supported the draft now before the 15-member council and wanted its “swift adoption”.

“We are issuing this statement as the Member States that gathered during High-Level Week to begin this process, which offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood,” the countries said.

“We emphasise that this is a sincere effort, and the plan provides a viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region.”

The US proposal calls for a two-year transitional administration in Gaza, linked to reforms within the Palestinian Authority and the deployment of an international force to oversee security and demilitarisation.

Washington says the plan is aimed at stabilising the territory and creating conditions for eventual statehood.

Negotiations remain fraught, with several Security Council members – Russia, China and Algeria – raising concerns about timelines, enforcement mechanisms and the role of the proposed international force.

Russia has circulated a competing draft resolution that calls for the UN Secretary General to present options for an international stabilisation force for Gaza.

Most importantly, it does not include the Board of Peace Washington wants endorsed as part of Mr Trump’s plan.

UN diplomats expect intense bargaining in the coming hours as the US seeks enough support to avoid a veto and secure passage of its proposal.

