Latest draft of UN Gaza resolution includes language on Palestinian statehood

The US has circulated a revised draft Security Council resolution that would authorise a two-year mandate for a transitional administration in Gaza and create an international force to oversee security and demilitarisation.
The draft, obtained by The National, adds explicit language linking progress in Gaza to a political process towards Palestinian statehood.
It says that after a reform programme for the Palestinian Authority “is faithfully carried out and Gaza redevelopment has advanced, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood”.
It also commits Washington to “establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence”.
The draft seeks to anchor a ceasefire more firmly into the resolution, stating that the council “endorses the Comprehensive Plan, acknowledges the parties have accepted it, and calls on all parties to implement it in its entirety, including maintenance of the ceasefire, in good faith and without delay”.
The proposal would task the International Stabilisation Force (ISF) with securing Gaza and overseeing the demilitarisation process.
The US has advocated a 30,000 force from Muslim-majority countries. The UAE was considered to be among countries that could take part but on Monday said it was unlikely to join.
New wording in the draft clarifies that Israeli forces would pull back in phases as the ISF expands its control. “As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) will withdraw from the Gaza Strip based on standards, milestones, and time frames linked to demilitarisation that will be agreed between the IDF, ISF, the guarantors, and the United States,” the text says.
It also notes that a limited security perimeter would remain “until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat”.
UN diplomats said the draft has been placed under a silence procedure until Thursday evening, meaning it will be put to a vote as the Council’s agreed text unless a member breaks silence before the deadline.
