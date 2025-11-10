UAE 'unlikely' to join International Stabilisation Force in Gaza

A senior UAE official has said the UAE is unlikely to join the International Stabilisation Force in Gaza due to the absence of a clear framework.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, said on Monday that the UAE does "not yet see a clear framework for the stability force".

"Under such circumstances, we will probably not participate in such a force," he said in his opening remarks at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate. "But we will continue to support all political efforts."

The International Stabilisation Force is a key pillar for the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The US has advocated for a force from Muslim-majority countries.

The UAE was considered to be among the countries that could be part of the force, while other Arab nations, including Jordan, said from the start that they would not join.

The establishment of the force was part of an agreement laid out by US President Donald Trump that produced the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. It took effect on October 10, ending two years of fighting in Gaza.

The fragile, US-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza on October 10. AFP

The Gaza peace plan is "imperfect, but significant", Dr Gargash said. The US-mediated agreement also secured the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in return for the freedom of almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli jails.

The next phase of the plan is focused on the future governance of Gaza. "The plan requires all of us, led by the United States, to deliver real change for the people of Gaza and for all Palestinians and to chart a clear horizon towards a two-state solution," Dr Gargash said.

"The Palestinians have suffered enough. They deserve justice and peace and a state in which they live side by side with a secure Israel."

Dr Gargash also said the Gaza peace plan must be the "beginning, not the end", describing it as the "only sustainable path to peace and a viable Palestinian state".

He said the region was standing at a "decisive point after decades of conflict and despair", with a "rare chance" to chart a new path to long-term stability and peace. "The region remains fragile, yet there is reason for cautious optimism," he told delegates.

"Extremist policies and maximalist demands are recipes for endless violence. Nowhere is this clearer than in Gaza."

The Middle East has a historic opportunity to "address the deep grievances extremists have exploited for decades", Dr Gargash added.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20front-axle%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E218hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%20(claimed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh215%2C000%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

New Zealand 15 British & Irish Lions 15 New Zealand 15

Tries: Laumape, J Barrett

Conversions: B Barrett

Penalties: B Barrett British & Irish Lions 15

Penalties: Farrell (4), Daly

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Samaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

Super Saturday race card 4pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 | US$350,000 | (Dirt) | 1,200m

4.35pm: Al Bastakiya Listed | $300,000 | (D) | 1,900m

5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 | $350,000 | (Turf) | 1,200m

5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 | $350,000 | (D) | 1,600m

6.20pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 | $300,000 | (T) | 2,410m

6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 Group 1 | $600,000 | (D) | 2,000m

7.30pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 | $400,000 | (T) | 1,800m

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: Samau Xmnsor, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Ottoman, Szczepan Mazur, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Sharkh, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 85,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Yaraa, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri

7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Maaly Al Reef, Bernardo Pinheiro, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Jinjal, Fabrice Veron, Ahmed Al Shemaili

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Al Sail, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20turbocharged%204-cyl%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E300bhp%20(GT)%20330bhp%20(Modena)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh299%2C000%20(GT)%2C%20Dh369%2C000%20(Modena)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20NOTHING%20PHONE%20(2a) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%E2%80%9D%20flexible%20Amoled%2C%202412%20x%201080%2C%20394ppi%2C%20120Hz%2C%20Corning%20Gorilla%20Glass%205%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MediaTek%20Dimensity%207200%20Pro%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2014%2C%20Nothing%20OS%202.5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2050MP%20main%2C%20f%2F1.88%20%2B%2050MP%20ultra-wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3B%20OIS%2C%20EIS%2C%20auto-focus%2C%20ultra%20XDR%2C%20night%20mode%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2060fps%3B%20slo-mo%20full-HD%20at%20120fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%3B%2050%25%20in%2030%20mins%20w%2F%2045w%20charger%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Google%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fingerprint%2C%20face%20unlock%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP54%2C%20limited%20protection%20from%20water%2Fdust%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual-nano%20SIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Black%2C%20milk%2C%20white%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nothing%20Phone%20(2a)%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%20pre-applied%20screen%20protector%2C%20SIM%20tray%20ejector%20tool%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%20(UAE)%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh1%2C199%20(8GB%2F128GB)%20%2F%20Dh1%2C399%20(12GB%2F256GB)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B