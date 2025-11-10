There is no military solution to Sudan crisis, says UAE's Gargash

There is no military solution to the war in Sudan, a senior UAE official said on Monday.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, called for a transition to civilian rule in Sudan that is "fully independent of the warring parties".

"The UAE has been clear, there is no military solution," Dr Gargash said.

He added that Sudan "remains an urgent humanitarian and political crisis" after an escalation of violence between the Sudanese armed forces, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen Mohamed Dagalo. The RSF seized control of El Fasher, the army's last foothold in the vast western region of Darfur, on October 26.

"In El Fasher and other areas of this vast country, the vicious civil war has resulted in indescribable devastation and violence," Dr Gargash said. "This war must stop now and accountability must be upheld."

He added that "humanitarian aid must flow unhindered to every corner of Sudan without obstruction and must be safeguarded from any form of military interference".

The war in Sudan, which is in its third year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced at least 13 million. About 30 million – more than half the population – are facing hunger, with famine declared in El Fasher and other areas of Darfur.

The fighting between the former allies began in April 2023 and has since spiralled into one of the world’s worst humanitarian and displacement crises. Through the efforts of the Quad – made up of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the US – Dr Gargash said the Emirates is attempting to advance a plan that will lead to a permanent ceasefire and transparent transition towards a civilian government.

"We stand with Sudan and continue to voice concerns over re-establishing the military dictatorship of previous decades," he said. "Despite ongoing disinformation campaigns and attempts to misrepresent our political position and humanitarian work, our commitment to peace and the Sudanese people must remain steadfast," he added, referring to allegations that the UAE is arming the RSF.

On November 6, the RSF said it agreed to a proposal put forward by the Quad to pause more than two years of civil war with a humanitarian ceasefire.

"Only a political path can deliver peace for the future," Dr Gargash said.

"The UAE's priorities are clear: immediate ceasefires in the region, scaled-up humanitarian aid and a viable political horizon for the crises of the region."

UAE pillars

The UAE's "steadfast pursuit of stability" is rooted in its foreign and domestic policy, Dr Gargash said.

He said the nation's commitment to building a safe, secure and prosperous future for generations to come is powered by its own three pillars – strategic autonomy, economic competitiveness and technological ambition.

"Our commitment to strategic autonomy allows the UAE to pursue balanced, independent policies that protect our sovereignty while building constructive partnerships across all regions," he told delegates at the forum.

The country's "economic vision is anchored in building a globally competitive, diversified and sustainable economy that enhances resilience, creates opportunity for future generations, and consolidates UAE's position as a leading hub for trade, investment and innovation", he added.

Meanwhile, its "technological drive is focused on innovation, investment and international partnerships that place the UAE at the forefront of the future economy by bending artificial intelligence, advanced industries and digital transformation into our national strategy", he added.

"We're not only preparing for the future, but we are helping to shape it," Dr Gargash said.

