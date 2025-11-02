President Sheikh Mohamed witnesses the signing of the agreement by Dr Sultan Al Jaber and Doug Burgum. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed witnesses the signing of the agreement by Dr Sultan Al Jaber and Doug Burgum. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court

UAE and US sign AI and energy agreement

Memorandum of understanding signed at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday

November 02, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed has witnessed the exchange of an agreement between the UAE and the US to accelerate collaboration in energy and artificial intelligence.

Under the agreement, the UAE and the US will work together on increasing advanced industrial capabilities and adopting smart manufacturing technologies. It covers the use of AI in robotics and automation, alongside efforts to promote sharing of knowledge and capacity building.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the UAE President by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, and executive chairman of XRG, and Doug Burgum, US Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council.

In comments reported by Wam news agency, Dr Al Jaber said the agreement, which was signed at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, reflected the UAE leadership’s intent to build meaningful global partnerships. The collaboration, he noted, is further proof of the UAE’s commitment to using its energy expertise to help shape a knowledge-driven economy.

Mr Burgum said that the collaboration between the US and the UAE underscored the strong commitments President Donald Trump made during his visit to the UAE earlier this year.

