This Google Earth image of Kumia, Sudan, was taken in March 2024. Photo: Google Earth
This Google Earth image of Kumia, Sudan, was taken in March 2024. Photo: Google Earth
This Google Earth image of Kumia, Sudan, was taken in March 2024. Photo: Google Earth
This Google Earth image of Kumia, Sudan, was taken in March 2024. Photo: Google Earth

News

MENA

Livestock, not mass grave: False image of Sudan war goes viral

Satellite image was misinterpreted as showing atrocities in El Fasher

The National

November 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A satellite image from Sudan that went viral online due to claims it showed a mass grave was actually a photo of livestock from 2024, it has been revealed.

The image of Kumia, south of the city of El Fasher, where mass killings have been reported, was portrayed on social media as showing dead bodies lying in a pool of blood. One user called it "the most disturbing Google Earth image ever".

While the image is genuine, and not generated by AI or otherwise manipulated, it is not connected to the recent escalation in violence in Sudan. Google Earth shows the image in Kumia was taken on March 16, 2024.

Another image from March 27, 2022, before Sudan's civil war broke out, shows the same dark-red patch of ground in an enclosure. The historical images were spotted by open source investigator Benjamin Strick.

"There are a lot of horrific images, videos and even satellite images you can use to show the horrors that are happening in Sudan," Mr Strick said in a post on X. "But this is a watering hole and those are animals."

An image from 2022 shows the same dark-red patch of ground. Photo: Google Earth
An image from 2022 shows the same dark-red patch of ground. Photo: Google Earth

It wasn't clear when the image was first misidentified online. International concern over the war in Sudan has been rising since the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured El Fasher from the Sudanese army, their rival in the conflict.

The UN Security Council led condemnation of the RSF assault, warning of a risk of ethnically motivated violence. Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, spoke of "horrific atrocities" committed in the city and the wider Darfur region, saying it was time for peace.

On Women's Day
While you're here
Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction

Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone.

Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities.

Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed.

Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available.

Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines?

Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family.

Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing.

Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible.

Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions.

Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation.

Source: American Paediatric Association
Updated: November 09, 2025, 2:11 PM
Sudan

Most popular today

1

Dubai’s new housing supply fails to keep pace with population growth

2

Revealed: UK embassy worker in Tel Aviv owns property in settlement built by movement sanctioned by Britain

3

My Dubai Rent: Researcher finds her home in Business Bay with 'one of the lowest rents in the city'

4

Philippines cancels hundreds of flights in preparation for Super Typhoon Fung-wong

5

Filipino chef who helped create viral Dubai chocolate launches Abu Dhabi flavour

6

Seven car brands driving change in the UAE market

7

Inside Dubai's new $100m school leading UAE's super premium education vision

8

Who’s winning Physical: Asia? Latest leaderboard and Death Match country eliminations

9

Kuwait Airways plane bound for Philippines crashes into fence after brake error

10

Miss Universe 2025 controversy explained: Walk-outs, tears and legal threats