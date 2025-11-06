Sudan's RSF agrees to US proposal for humanitarian ceasefire

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces says it has agreed to a proposal from the US to pause more than two years of civil war with a humanitarian ceasefire.

The RSF said it backed a plan put forward by the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, who have proposed a three-month truce followed by a return to civilan rule. It said the move aims to "address the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the war and to enhance the protection of civilians".

"In response to the aspirations and interests of the Sudanese people, the Rapid Support Forces affirms its agreement to enter into the humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad countries," the RSF said in a statement, referring to the four powers drawing up peace plans.

A former Sudanese cabinet minister, Khalid Omar Yousif, meanwhile told The National there was broad backing for the four countries' peace plan but said it was urgent to make progress.

Sudan's armed forces, who have fought the RSF since the civil war broke out in 2023, have not yet agreed to the ceasefire but said they welcomed the US-led peace efforts.

The war erupted in April 2023 when the Sudanese army and the RSF, then partners in power, clashed over plans to integrate their forces.

Appeal for peace

In a memorandum delivered to the UN Security Council this week, 178 Sudanese civil society figures welcomed the peace plan drawn by the Quad countries. Mr Yousif joined Sudanese pro-democracy leaders their plans, while urging them to assert “maximum pressure” on the warring parties.

Mr Yousif served as Minister for Cabinet Affairs under Sudan’s short-lived civilian government in 2019, which was overthrown by the army in 2021. He is part of a civilian movement that has called for a peace process that leads to a return to democracy.

He told The National that the “broad spectrum” of signatories shows there is widespread agreement with the Quad's vision – but also an urgency for the group to press ahead with it.

“This memorandum, signed by 178 academics, artists, journalists,religious leaders, youth, women, and political leaders representing a broad spectrum of democratic civilians, affirms that the Quad roadmap reflects the aspirations of wide segments of the Sudanese people,” he said.

Former Sudanese minister Khalid Omer Yousif joined an appeal for peace to the UN. Getty Images

The signatories expressed their full support for the Quartet’s latest peace efforts, describing them as “a genuine push toward justpeace” and “a ray of hope to extinguish Sudan’s raging fire.”

The letter warns that nearly 1,000 days of war have reduced towns and villages to ashes and displaced millions, describing it as “a criminal sequence of destruction.” It stresses that “there can be no peace without justice” and calls for full accountability for atrocities, including alleged massacres recently committed in El Fasher.

Army position

On Wednesday, the defence minister in Sudan's army-backed government said the peace efforts were “welcome” and “appreciated” but that popular mobilisation will continue to fight the RSF.

Gen Hassan Kabroun's comments came in a televised address following a Tuesday night meeting of the security and defence council, led by army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Sudan's de facto leader.

In its statement on Thursday, the RSF said it "also looks forward to implementing the agreement and immediately commencing discussions on the arrangements for a cessation of hostilities and the fundamental principles guiding the political process in Sudan". It said this should address the root causes of the conflict.

Under the plan, the humanitarian truce would be followed by a longer one and a return to civilian rule from which the Muslim Brotherhood is excluded.

Sudan's civil war, which is at the midway point of its third year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 14 million. About 30 million people – more than half the population – are facing hunger, with pockets of famine emerging in some areas.

The fall of the city of El Fasher to the RSF last week after an 18-month siege gave the paramilitary full control of Sudan's Darfur region and entrenched the de facto division of the country.

Besides Darfur, the RSF also holds parts of Kordofan to the south-west, while the army controls the capital Khartoum, as well as the northern, eastern and central regions of Sudan.

Both sides have governments of their own, with the RSF administration based in Darfur and the army-backed authorities in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

